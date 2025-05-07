The Utah Hockey Club is no more. In its place is the Utah Mammoth.

Following its inaugural season in the NHL, the Utah Hockey Club confirmed its new team name and logo Tuesday morning. Leaks had previously indicated that the Mammoth branding had been selected by the franchise, which gave its fans the opportunity to vote for the permanent name.

Following its inaugural season in the NHL, the Utah Hockey Club confirmed its new team name and logo Tuesday morning. Leaks had previously indicated that the Mammoth branding had been selected by the franchise. The fan-driven branding process spanned 850,000 votes and came together in 13 months.

Fans and players had initially supported “Yeti” as the team's name, but after troubles landing the trademark due to the existence of YETI Holdings, Inc., which sells coolers and cups, among other things, Utah had to resort to another name.

The Mammoth logo, which features a mammoth head and mountains, retains the same black, white, and blue colors that the Utah HC had.

The Utah Hockey Club came to be just over a year ago, when the Arizona Coyotes were sold to Ryan Smith, the co-founder of Qualtrics who already owned the NBA's Utah Jazz. Smith paid $1.2 billion to bring the first NHL franchise to Utah, although the Coyotes name did not come with it. Instead, the Coyotes' branding became inactive in the purported hopes that it would be eventually revived if a team could secure a suitable full-time arena in the state.

The organization, which selected Utah Hockey Club as a placeholder, decided to wait until after its first season to select a permanent name. Several options emerged as viable names, including Mammoth, Yeti, Outlaws, Venom, Blizzard, and remaining as the Utah HC. With Yeti off the table, Utah apparently moved on to Mammoth, which was reportedly among the more popular selections in the voting process.

In its first season, Utah finished the year with a 38-31-13 record, seven points shy of the final Wild Card spot in the Western Conference. Clayton Keller led the way for Utah, scoring a team-high 30 goals and recording 60 assists.