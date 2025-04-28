Who says the NHL is losing its physicality? Sure, there might be some no-hitters in the regular season, but the Stanley Cup Playoffs take on a different identity. It has been one of the most grueling first rounds in recent years, and the Montreal Canadiens and Washington Capitals could be the worst with series-changing injuries and borderline suspendable moments. Tom Wilson took that to another level on Sunday night for the Capitals, as it'll be difficult to hit anyone harder than he hit Alexandre Carrier.

TOM WILSON JUST OBLITERATED ALEXANDRE CARRIER 😱😵 pic.twitter.com/QgtIU35GdJ — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) April 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

Wilson has been involved in most of the rough stuff in this series, but this hit was his most effective moment. He has been learning to toe the line between physical and undisciplined. Wilson could've readily accepted a fight after this monstrous hit, but instead, he skated to the bench and declined the offers. It led to the tying goal less than 10 seconds later, and set the table for Washington's comeback.

Andrew Mangiapane put the Capitals ahead before Brandon Duhaime scored his second of the night with the empty net to make it 4-2. Wilson scored the Capitals' second empty-netter to cap the night off and sent the Canadiens fans home unhappy. His third period perfectly represents how effective he can be if he gets away from the undisciplined side of his game.

Capitals might be lucky to have Tom Wilson in lineup

Wilson's place in this game came with some questions after his antics in Game 3. Josh Anderson had just about enough of Wilson in this series and has been trying to fight the Capitals' agitator for the past two games. It nearly happened at the end of the second period in Game 3, as the two players started wrestling into the bench, in a scene straight out of the classic hockey movie, Slapshot.

The NHL's Department of Player Safety decided to let the two players off with a fine and a warning to keep the antics to a minimum. It didn't stop either player from letting up on the physicality, but this game had fewer after-whistle scrums. Some enjoy the scrums, but good, clean, physical hockey between the whistles is what makes this sport so great. Fans can only hope this series maintains energy as it shifts from the raucous Bell Centre to Capital One Arena.