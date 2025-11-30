The Vancouver Canucks are looking to make some trades during the 2025-26 NHL season. At this time, it does not appear that superstar defenseman Quinn Hughes is among the names on the trade block. However, players such as Conor Garland and Evander Kane could find themselves on the move. And that speculation will follow them in all aspects of their game this year.

This includes their status for each game. Garland is not playing against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday, as reported by Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman. Many began to speculate that this could be a trade-related decision. However, Friedman said that the Canucks forward has suffered an injury. Thankfully, it's not believed to be a serious injury, according to Friedman.

The Canucks began the season with the expectation of making the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Unfortunately, their playoff dreams appear very unlikely to come to pass. Vancouver currently sits seventh in the Pacific Division, one point clear of last place.

As a result, Vancouver is exploring trades involving their veteran players. Garland stands out as a clear potential trade candidate. The veteran forward has spent each of the last five seasons in British Columbia. So far this season, the 29-year-old has scored six goals and 15 points in 21 games.

Teams around the NHL are looking for depth down the middle of the ice. Garland's ability to play center will add to his value on the trade market. Hopefully, this injury truly isn't serious, and this is more of a precautionary move. In any event, teams and fans will want to monitor Garland's status over the next few days and weeks.