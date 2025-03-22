Jeremy Lauzon set the National Hockey League record for the most hits in a season with the Nashville Predators in 2023-24 — but Kiefer Sherwood said not so fast. The bruising Canucks forward broke that record on Saturday afternoon against the New York Rangers.

“Kiefer Sherwood sets an NHL record with his 384th hit of the season,” reported Sportsnet hockey insider Elliotte Friedman. “Jeremy Lauzon set the previous high last year.”

And he did it in emphatic fashion, recording eight hits in the opening frame against the Blueshirts. He's already broken the record with 12 games left in Vancouver's regular-season, and it looks like he'll easily cross the 400-hit threshold before the end of the campaign.

Sherwood has been a menacing force for the team this year, and has also chipped in 15 goals, 29 points and 114 shots over 65 games. He's currently playing on a line with Pius Suter and Jake DeBrusk, and has also seen time on the second powerplay unit alongside Suter, Jonathan Lekkerimaki, Tyler Myers and Filip Hronek.

Sherwood is having a career year in more ways than one. After spending the last couple seasons in the Predators system — split between Nashville and the American Hockey League's Milwaukee Admirals — he managed a then-career-high 27 points in 68 games in 2023-24.

He's already shattered that with the Canucks in 2024-25, and looks to have found a home in British Columbia. His days in the AHL seem to be over, and he's been an important part of Vancouver's campaign.

He'll look to continue filling up the stat sheet as the stretch run heats up over the final three weeks of the regular-season.

Canucks battling for their playoff lives in Western Conference

It's certainly been an up-and-down season for the Canucks in 2024-25, but they've played well as of late. Vancouver has won three of five — and picked up a point in four — to stay alive in a heated Western Conference playoff race. As of Saturday, they're a single point back of the St. Louis Blues for the final playoff berth in the conference, but have a game in hand.

With Quinn Hughes back to full health and Elias Pettersson starting to round back into form, it looks like it could be a photo finish that may potentially come down to the last couple games of the regular-season.

There's no breathing room at all, with the Calgary Flames a single point behind the Canucks, and the Utah Hockey Club just three back. Rick Tocchet's club needs to keep winning games, and that will be challenging on a long six-game road trip.

Vancouver lost 4-3 in overtime to St. Louis in the first game of the trip, and after the game at Madison Square Garden, will play the New Jersey Devils, New York Islanders, Columbus Blue Jackets and Winnipeg Jets before returning to Rogers Arena.

After the trip, they'll play eight games in 15 days to close out the 2024-25 regular-season.