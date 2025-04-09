The final few games of the NHL regular season are starting to finish up and the playoff picture is taking shape. Some teams are battling for seeding while others are scrapping just to get into the wild card picture. The Vancouver Canucks fall into the latter category, and they need to get hot quickly in order to sneak into the postseason.

On Tuesday night, they may have sparked a run that could save their season. Vancouver was struggling in a tough road contest against the Dallas Stars, trailing 5-2 with the clock ticking inside a minute.

Then, against all odds, the Canucks ripped off three consecutive goals in the last 60 seconds — two of them by Pius Suter — to send the game to overtime. In the extra period, Kiefer Sherwood found the back of the net to give Vancouver one of the most improbable wins you'll ever see.

DOWN BUT NOT OUT 😤 THE CANUCKS SCORED THREE GOALS WITH A MINUTE LEFT THEN WON IN OT 😱

In fact, there has never been another comeback like it. With this win, the Canucks became the first team in NHL history to win a game after trailing by three or more goals with a minute to go, according to the NHL.

The previous record for the latest three-goal deficit to be overcome came in 2014, when the Montreal Canadiens came back against the Ottawa Senators in the final 3:26 of game action to win.

This was a huge result in the standings for both the Stars and the Canucks. With the win, Vancouver got to 85 points, keeping it within striking distance for the final wild card spot. As it stands, the Canucks are still six points behind the Minnesota Wild for that spot, so they will need some help, but these two points keep them alive for now with four games left.

On the other side, the Stars are trying to chase down the Winnipeg Jets for the Central Division title and the Presidents' Trophy, but missing out on what should have been a free point is a devastating blow to those hopes. Now, it looks like the Stars will be the No. 2 seed in the Central and take on the Colorado Avalanche in the first round.