The Pittsburgh Steelers will look a bit different next season, from the coaching staff to the roster. At the same time, they'll probably keep some of their same principles, especially on defense. They recently added some help to improve their safety depth and signed a former Green Bay Packers draft pick, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2.

“Veteran safety Darnell Savage Jr. intends to sign with Steelers, per veteran agent Seth Katz. Katz told KPRC2 Savage is making preparations for 2026 season,” Wilson wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“Darnell is looking forward to playing for the Steelers,” Katz said.

Savage played his first five years with the Packers, with four of those seasons being with Aaron Rodgers. It's uncertain if Rodgers is going to return next season, and if it will be with the Steelers, but he'll see some familiar faces if so. During that time with the Packers, Savage appeared in 72 games and started in 69 of them.

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After his time with the Packers, Savage signed a three-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but was cut after two seasons. He then played with the Washington Commanders for eight games and was released in December 2025.

Savage should be a good addition to the Steelers' safety depth that already includes Deshon Elliot and Sebastian Castro. Jalen Ramsey played some safety last season, but it's uncertain if he'll stay there next season or move back to cornerback.

The Steelers have made several moves during the offseason to add to their secondary, and the hope is that they can continue some of the success they had last season.