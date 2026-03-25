The NFL Competition Committee has formally proposed a rule change aimed at closing a specific kickoff loophole that created advantages for the kicking team, particularly when kicks originated from the 50-yard line following penalties. Under the current structure, teams are able to intentionally kick the ball out of bounds in those situations and still force the receiving team into comparatively unfavorable field positions.

That effectively eliminates the possibility of a return with no meaningful territorial penalty. The proposed change directly targets that edge case by removing the incentive to kick out of bounds, per Broncos Wire.

This adjustment is part of a broader package of five playing rule proposals submitted by the Competition Committee ahead of the NFL Annual League Meeting. The league has also announced three bylaw proposals as well as two resolution proposals.

The overall ten changes will be voted on during the Annual League Meeting, all summarized in a press statement. The meeting is scheduled for March 29 to April 1 in Phoenix, where team owners will vote on adoption for the 2026 season.

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Further changes include the expansion of officiating authority, with league personnel permitted to assist on-field officials in determining disqualifications for both football and non-football acts, along with a one-year contingency allowing the league office to correct clear and obvious officiating errors in the event of a referee work stoppage. From an administrative standpoint, proposed bylaw changes would give the league flexibility to adjust roster cut timelines for international games, designate Labor Day weekend as operational business days for roster-related communication, and allow players on the Physically Unable to Perform list to begin a 21-day practice window after a team’s second regular-season game.

Additionally, team-submitted resolutions include making permanent a policy that allows limited communication and travel arrangements with unrestricted free agents during the negotiation window, and introducing the ability for franchises to trade draft picks up to five years into the future.