While the hockey world questioned the outcome of Game 2 of the Vegas Golden Knights—Edmonton Oilers series, Bruce Cassidy has much more important things to worry about. A controversial “trip” from Viktor Arvidsson sent Brayden McNabb into the boards and injured one of the Golden Knights' key defensemen. There was no penalty on the play, which led to an Oilers winning goal from Leon Draisaitl minutes later. Now, the Golden Knights must navigate injuries to McNabb and Brandon Saad to rally in the series.

“Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said that Brayden McNabb and Brandon Saad are both out tonight; considered day-to-day,” Elliotte Friedman reported on social media.”[Pavel] Dorofeyev is expected to play. [Kaedan] Korczak on defence.”

While the McNabb non-penalty incident cost the Golden Knights Game 2, an injury to their defenseman could cost them much more. Vegas has been having enough trouble trying to contain Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, along with the Oilers' expanded depth this season. McNabb's absence isn't a step in the right direction.

Saad also rediscovered his game this season in a Golden Knights jersey. He struggled through the first half with the St. Louis Blues, and he and the team mutually agreed to terminate his contract. Saad had 14 points in 29 games for the Golden Knights and was a valuable depth piece in a team lacking the salary cap space to improve their team.

Golden Knights facing a different goaltender in Game 3

While the Golden Knights battle these injuries, it'll also be an interesting night for the Oilers. Calvin Pickard replaced Stuart Skinner before Game 3 of Edmonton's first-round series, and he won six consecutive games. However, after missing back-to-back days of practice, Skinner will return as the starter in Game 3.

The Oilers looked like a different team with Skinner in the net, as they have all season. The team was getting comfortable with Pickard back there, and their six consecutive wins showed it. If Edmonton comes out playing in Game 3 as they did in the first two games, it'll be their game to lose. However, if they return to their form from the last series in front of Skinner, the loss of McNabb and Saad may not look as detrimental.