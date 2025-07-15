The Vegas Golden Knights are trying to hold on to one of their best players. Vegas is still working on a contract extension for forward Jack Eichel, per The Fourth Period. The outlet reports that Eichel is in the final year of an eight-year deal worth $80 million.

“According to sources on both sides, there is nothing new to report in terms of an imminent deal, though the two parties maintain an open line of communication,” the outlet wrote.

Eichel had a stellar season in 2024-25, posting 94 points. He had a career-high in plus-minus, posting a +32 in that category. This past season was also the first in Eichel's career where he had more than 90 points. It's currently unclear what type of extension the two sides are working out.

The veteran center has been with the Golden Knights since 2021-22. He has also played with the Buffalo Sabres. This past season, he led his club in points and assists.

The Golden Knights are hoping for a trip to the Stanley Cup Final

Vegas has had a lot of success, despite being a relatively new NHL franchise. The Golden Knights won the Stanley Cup in 2023.

Last season, the club won their division in the Western Conference. The Golden Knights bowed in the Stanley Cup Playoffs to the Edmonton Oilers in five games. Two of their losses in that series were in overtime games, so Vegas was ever so close to advancing.

Eichel had a quieter run in the postseason. He posted just one goal through the team's two series, against Edmonton and Minnesota. The center did have nine assists, for 10 total postseason points. Eichel has appeared in 40 career playoff games.

If he doesn't reach a new deal in Sin City, there are several suitors who would look to land Eichel. The New York Rangers and the Boston Bruins are possible destinations for the center, per Hockey News.

Vegas starts their preseason schedule in September.