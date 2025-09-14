The Washington Capitals are coming off a season in which they were first in the Eastern Conference. The Capitals have high expectations heading into the 2025-26 season. Expectations may need to be tapered. One of the assistant coaches, Mitch Love, has been placed on leave while waiting for the results of an investigation from the NHL.

The Wahsington Post reports that an investigation started this summer, as the Caps, “received a letter that contained allegations relating to Love’s personal conduct.” While the exact nature of the allegation has yet to be disclosed, it seems like Love will be missing time this season.

According to reports, the allegations surfaced around the time Love was interviewing for head coaching opportunities. Love played in the AHL and CHL through the 2010-2011 season. He has also spent time as a head coach in both the WHL and AHL. He joined the Capitals organization in the summer of 2023, joining the staff of Spencer Carbery.

In the two years with the Caps, he has focused on the defense. Love helped the Caps to two straight playoff appearances. He coached the Caps to a fifth-ranked penalty kill ranking and tied for eighth in the NHL in goals against per game. He was sought after by multiple teams to be their next head coach, but was not chosen for any of them. Now, it seems he will not be coaching anywhere to begin the 2025-26 season.

Does this impact the Capitals?

According to Grew Wyshynski, the allegations regarding Love predate his time with the Capitals. Regardless, this is a major loss for the Caps.

The Capitals ranked ninth in the NHL in goals against in 2024-25. This was a major improvement after ranking 17th in the NHL in the first season of Love helping the defense. Regardless, this was an improvement for the defensive unit from the 2022-23 season. That year, they ranked 20th in the NHL in goals against.

While an assistant coach may not make or break a season, he has proven to be a solid defensive coach. In-game adjustments for the Caps' defense will struggle without Love behind the bench.