Team Canada has demonstrated more than just their talent at the World Baseball Classic. The international club has highlighted personality, particularly through Josh Naylor’s growing jersey collection, which continues to attract attention during tournament workouts.

Naylor has quietly turned his pregame attire into a storyline during Canada’s World Baseball Classic run. He has repeatedly worn jerseys honoring Canadian hockey legends—including Wayne Gretzky and Jarome Iginla—creating a unique crossover between two of the country’s most celebrated sports traditions.

Earlier in the tournament, the Seattle Mariners slugger drew attention by continuing the trend with additional sweaters tied to iconic hockey figures, further expanding his growing jersey collection while highlighting his pride in Canada’s rich sports history during the international event.

The latest tribute arrived during preparations for Team Canada’s upcoming matchup vs. the United States in the World Baseball Classic quarterfinal round on Friday. Cameras captured the moment as players worked through routine fielding drills ahead of the win-or-go-home game.

MLB Network's Jon Morosi shared a clip to his official X, formerly Twitter, showing Naylor taking ground balls while wearing another recognizable jersey tied to Canadian sports lore.

“Josh Naylor jersey selection: Paul Kariya.”

Article Continues Below

The Kariya jersey quickly clicked with fans familiar with the Hockey Hall of Fame forward’s legacy in Canadian hockey. Kariya starred on the international stage for Team Canada and remains one of the most respected figures in the country’s rich hockey history.

For Naylor, the tribute continues a pattern that has become a talking point throughout Team Canada’s World Baseball Classic run.

That growing jersey collection has helped highlight the connection between Canada’s baseball roster and the nation’s deep hockey tradition. As captain of Team Canada’s World Baseball Classic squad, Naylor has embraced those national symbols while preparing the team for key tournament matchups.

The gesture also reflects his leadership style. By honoring legends connected to the country, the first baseman has brought added personality and national pride to the clubhouse as Canada advances to the deepest stage the team has reached in the World Baseball Classic.