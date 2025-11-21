Alex Ovechkin is on yet another hot streak. The NHL's all-time leading goal scorer opened his team's scoring when he fired the puck past Sam Montembault of the Montreal Canadiens for the early lead in a game that the Capitals won by an 8-4 margin. Ovechkin would go on to score 3 goals, making it the 33rd time he scored a hat trick in his career.

Alex Ovechkin has scored a goal in 4 straight (and 5 of his last 6) games. This is his first PP goal of the season. Finally. Hard to believe it took this long for him to light the lamp from his office. pic.twitter.com/UZBhbRQQtB — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

Ovechkin has 10 goals on the season and 907 in his legendary career. He became the all-time goal-scoring leader at the Bell Centre among visiting players with his first goal of the night. He has now scored 19 career goals in Montreal as a member of the Capitals.

The goal that made him the all-time leader among visiting players was classic Ovechkin. It was a power play marker that saw Dylan Strome win the faceoff and get it directly to Ovechkin. He wasted no time and fired a rocket past the surprised Montreal goalie with just one second gone on the power play.

The Capitals were coming off a 7-4 victory over the Edmonton Oilers the night before. The goal explosion marked the second time in team history that the Caps had scored 7 goals or more in back to back games.

Ovechkin on a hot streak for Capitals

Ovechkin had started the season slowly and was having a hard time putting the puck in the net early in the season. That is no longer the case as he has scored in 4 consecutive games.

The Capitals are currently tied for 4th in the Metropolitan Division with 24 points. They are four points behind the first place Carolina Hurricanes and the Capitals have won three games in a row.

Ovechkin had an assist against the Canadiens in addition to his hat trick to give him 4 points in the game. He has 20 points for the season and that moves him into a tie with Tom Wilson on top of the Capitals' scoring list.