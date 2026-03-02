A week after the WNBA announced the death of two-time league champion and former All-Star Kara Braxton, her alma mater, Georgia, unveiled its tribute to the late Lady Bulldog. The Georgia women's basketball program posted an image on X, formerly Twitter, displaying a special seat on its bench for Braxton, who died at the age of 43 on February 21.

“Today we honor former Lady Bulldog Kara Braxton with a special seat on our bench. Rest in honor, Kara,” the team's post read. While details were not immediately available, police later confirmed that Braxton's death resulted from a single car crash outside of Atlanta.

Today we honor former Lady Bulldog Kara Braxton with a special seat on our bench. Rest in honor, Kara 🕊️. pic.twitter.com/qK6IuvGH70 — Georgia Basketball 🏀🐶 (@UGA_WBB) March 1, 2026

Braxton was a No. 2-ranked prospect nationally entering her senior year of high school before committing to Georgia. She averaged 15.4 points and 7.3 rebounds across three seasons with the Lady Bulldogs and was named SEC Freshman of the Year in 2001-02, recording 16.3 points per game. Multiple suspensions led to her dismissal from the team in February 2004, but she later returned to complete her degree, officially graduating in 2024.

The 6-foot-6 forward/center was selected No. 7 overall in the 2005 WNBA Draft by the Detroit Shock, where she earned All-Rookie honors in 2005. Braxton's 10-year WNBA career included stints with the Tulsa Shock, Phoenix Mercury, and New York Liberty, appearing in 297 total games. The NBA's Detroit Pistons took a moment of silence to honor Braxton ahead of their game against the San Antonio Spurs the following Monday.

Pistons honor Kara Braxton, who died in an auto accident on Saturday in the Atlanta area, with a moment of silence. A two-time WNBA champ with the Detroit Shock, she was 43. pic.twitter.com/HtH7IFQsjO — Tom Orsborn (@tom_orsborn) February 24, 2026

Braxton is survived by her husband, Jarvis Jackson, and two sons, including Jelani Thurman, a tight end who won a national championship at Ohio State in 2024 before transferring to North Carolina.