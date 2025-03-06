Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin got one goal closer to Wayne Gretzky's record on Wednesday night as he scored a goal in the Capitals' overtime win against the New York Rangers. Ovechkin's goal was not only a big one in terms of chasing down the record, but it tied the game in the third period. The Capitals were trailing 2-1, and Ovechkin found the back of the net to tie things up. That goal eventually forced overtime, and the Capitals got the win.

Wayne Gretzky is the all-time leading goal scorer in the NHL as he has 894 goals. Alex Ovechkin is now 10 goals away from breaking the record as his goal against the Rangers put him at 885.

Capitals fans are excited about Ovechkin getting closer to this milestone, and they are happy about the big comeback win.

“Great comeback Win versus NY Rangers in OT.. Tom Wilson owns a minority stake in that franchise,” one fan wrote. “Alex Ovechkin tied it in the 3rd period with his 885th career goal. Ovi is nine goals away from tying Wayne Gretzky as hockeys greatest goal scorer. #ALLCaps #NYRvsWAS.”

On the flip side, New York fans are upset about seeing one of their teams lose at home for the second night in a row.

“The Knicks and Rangers are often a sideshow to stars in MSG and I'm tired of it,” one fan said. “The Knicks were a sideshow to Steph Curry yesterday. The Rangers were a sideshow to Alex Ovechkin tonight. WHEN WILL IT END!? STOP LETTING STARS COME IN AND BEAT YOU! 😭😭”

Throughout his career, Ovechkin has scored 46 goals against the Rangers.

“Alex Ovechkin scored his 885th goal, just nine shy of Wayne Gretzky’s record,” a fan pointed out. “In 76 games versus the Rangers, he has 46 goals. This season, he’s netted 32 in 46 games, showing his potential to surpass Gretzky’s 894 goals.”

We are witnessing hockey greatness from Alex Ovechkin.

“I used to ask my dad how cool it was growing up watching Gretzky, Lemieux, Messier, Patrick Roy, Doug Gilmour, Yzerman, and the likes,” another fan posted. “Now I get to ask what it’s being a full grown adult watching Alex Ovechkin break Gretzky’s record.”

Some often can't even believe that Ovechkin has gotten this close.

“Regardless if it happens this season or next, the fact we’re talking about Alex Ovechkin chasing Wayne Gretzky’s all-time record just doesn’t feel like a believable thing to write,” a fan said.

It's going to be exciting to see how the rest of this season plays out for Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals. Ovechkin is 10 goals away, and there are 20 games left in the regular season for Washington. Goals scored in the playoffs do not count toward the record.