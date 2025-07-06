The Washington Capitals continue to explore ways to strengthen their roster, heading into next season. Washington is very interested in exploring the trade market, per NHL.com. This comes after the team didn't score many points in free agency.

“We’ll explore the trade market, see what’s out there,” Washington's general manager Chris Patrick said. “We’ve sent a lot of picks out the last few weeks, so we’re going to have to make sure we’re prudent with how we do it, but I think there potentially could be some interesting names out there. I’ve seen some of the media reports thinking this could be a very busy offseason trade-wise. I’m not exactly sure of the basis for that.

“I think a lot of teams are in a decent spot cap-wise, but we’ll see what happens.”

It's unclear what exactly exploring the trade market means for this team. Washington does have a good amount of young talent on the roster, and plenty of spots to fill in its upcoming training camp.

Washington had a great season in the 2024-25 campaign. The Capitals made the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and finished first in the Eastern Conference's Metropolitan Division. The team lost in the postseason in a five game series to the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Capitals are trying to find another Stanley Cup for Alex Ovechkin

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) scores a goal against the Carolina Hurricanes during the third period in game four of the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Lenovo Center.
James Guillory-Imagn Images
Article Continues Below

The Capitals have one of the best NHL players in the league today, in Alex Ovechkin. Ovechkin has played his entire lengthy career in the nation's capital. He has a Stanley Cup championship to show for it.

Ovechkin is getting close to 40 years of age, and the window is closing for him to win another title. Washington's management says it is keeping that in mind when trying to find the right players.

“I think we did a lot of our free agency work [during] the season, re-signing guys like Chychrun, (forward Nic) Dowd, Logan and [goalie Charlie Lindgren],” Patrick said. “Bringing ‘Beau’ back I think is huge for our group. He’s a versatile guy who can move around the lineup. He showed he’s got chemistry with all four of our lines and we have some cap space now.

“We have some young kids that are going to get a good opportunity to compete for a spot in camp and we’ll see where it goes.”

Washington's sole Stanley Cup title came in the 2017-18 campaign.

More Capitals News
Washington Capitals left wing Anthony Beauvillier (72) looks on during warm-up before the game against the Montreal Canadiens in game four of the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bell Centre.
Capitals extend veteran forward on $5.5 million dealGuillermo Guajardo ·
Lynden Lakovic and Chris Patrick (Capitals GM) with the caps logo in the background. Capitals draft grade
Grading Capitals’ 2025 NHL Draft classBryan Logan ·
Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) scores a goal against the Carolina Hurricanes during the third period in game four of the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Lenovo Center.
Capitals’ most realistic trade acquisition in 2025 NHL offseasonTristin McKinstry ·
Sonny Milano and Charlie Lindgren on the outsides, mystery player in the middle. Capitals' logo in the background.
3 players Capitals must trade in 2025 NHL offseasonBryan Logan ·
Washington Capitals left wing Andrew Mangiapane (88) plays the puck against the Montreal Canadiens during the first period in game four of the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bell Centre.
Capitals rumors: Washington won’t re-sign Andrew Mangiapane this summerChristopher Hennessy ·
Washington Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie hoists the Stanley Cup after defeating the Vegas Golden Knights in game five of the 2018 Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena.
Capitals’ TJ Oshie officially retires after 16 seasonsTristin McKinstry ·