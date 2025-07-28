The Washington Capitals are heading into a transitional period after Alex Ovechkin broke the all-time goals record. While they keep adding young players to their team, players from the 2018 Stanley Cup squad are heading out. TJ Oshie has already retired, and now a legendary center is hanging it up. Capitals legend Niklas Backstrom has signed with his hometown team in Sweden.

“I've always felt like a return to Brynas was in the cards should the opportunity present itself,” Backstrom said. “That's been a drive of mine, to be able to return and play for Brynas. I've spent the past two years away from the game, focusing mostly on rehabbing my injury, so I feel incredibly energized and excited to get back on the ice and help the team achieve success. I had 18 incredibly good years in Washington, both in the organization and the city. I have a lot to thank them for,” Backstrom said, per NHL.com.

Backstrom has not played for the Capitals since October of 2023 due to various injuries. He has decided to go back to Sweden to round out his playing career, likely ending his NHL career. Backstrom was selected fourth overall by the Capitals in 2006 and played every game with the franchise.

Backstrom has the most assists in Capitals history and is behind only Ovechkin in games played and points. While playmaking was his primary skill, Backstrom did score 271 goals in his career. His Hall of Fame candidacy is strong, especially considering his Stanley Cup title and 1,033 career points.

The Capitals now enter an era that will be filled with jersey retirements and Hall of Fame inductions. Alex Ovechkin is still around, maybe just for one more year, but a new era is rising. Can Jacob Chychryn and Ryan Leonard lead this group to a similar legacy?

