The Baltimore Ravens have fired John Harbaugh, but he might not have been the coach they wanted gone. Pressure was firmly on Harbaugh after the Ravens' frustrating 2025 season, but the organization reportedly had a bigger issue with offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

As details of Harbaugh's sudden departure come to light, the franchise's strained relationship with its now-former head coach appeared to center around Monken. Baltimore reportedly fired Harbaugh after he refused to take action against his offensive coordinator, according to NFL insider Dianna Russini.

“A key pressure point in the John Harbaugh dismissal, according to those familiar with today's discussions, was his refusal to entertain any conversations about potentially moving on from offensive coordinator Todd Monken,” Russini reported.

Monken has been Harbaugh's offensive coordinator since 2023, when he joined the team after three successful seasons in college football with Georgia. He was previously the offensive coordinator of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cleveland Browns, but he truly hit his stride with Georgia, leading the Bulldogs to a pair of national championships.

Since he joined the Ravens, Monken has led the offense to two top 10 finishes in the last three years. Baltimore ended as the fourth-best scoring offense in the league in 2023, with the sixth-most yards per game. They improved in 2024 to third in points and first in yards before taking a nosedive in 2025.

With Lamar Jackson bouncing in and out of the lineup, the Ravens' offense struggled with consistency, ending the year 11th in points and 16th in total yards. The inconsistent campaign led to a steep decline in performance from Jackson, Mark Andrews and Rashod Bateman.

Offense was hardly the Ravens' issue in 2025, and Monken's timely play-calling almost single-handedly had the team in position to potentially clinch the AFC North on the final snap of Week 18. The 59-year-old should remain in high demand in the offseason, whether he remains with Harbaugh or not.