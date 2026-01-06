The Indiana football team is the top seed in the College Football Playoff this year, and the only team to win after having a first round bye. Even though the Hoosiers are undefeated, Indiana players are not easing up ahead of the team's semi final game with Oregon.

Indiana football has already defeated Oregon this season. That means nothing to the Indiana players, who want to keep their CFP run going.

“We have the same motivation as they do…we didn't play (our) best game (against Oregon)…we have so much more to prove,” Indiana linebacker Aiden Fisher said, per The Herald-Times.

The Hoosiers throttled Alabama in the CFP quarterfinals. Oregon meanwhile has two wins in this year's CFP over James Madison and Texas Tech.

Curt Cignetti is going for his first national championship at Indiana

Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti has the Hoosiers undefeated in his second season at the school. The squad already won the Big Ten championship this season, and are now two wins away from taking the national championship.

Oregon stands in the way, for now. The Ducks lost to Indiana earlier this season in Eugene, by a 30-20 score. In that game, Indiana got a big score in the fourth quarter and a stellar performance from their defense.

Cignetti knows it won't be easy to defeat Oregon a second time.

“We were fortunate to win the game out in Eugene. It's hard to beat a great team twice. Very difficult. So edged Oregon there but oughta be a great game. Looking forward to the challenge,” Cignetti said about the CFP matchup, per a press conference transcript released by Indiana.

Cignetti says Oregon presents all sorts of problems.

“It will be a tremendous challenge because Oregon, they're very well coached, and they got good players. They're explosive on offense. They run the ball really well. They're very balanced. The line does a good job. And then they spread around the pass game, use all 52 yards. And, defensively, great speed, fly (to) the ball, multiple hats,” Cignetti added.

Indiana and Oregon play Friday night in the Peach Bowl, with a trip to the championship game on the line.