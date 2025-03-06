The 2025 NHL Trade Deadline is only days away, and we have already seen some major moves. On Wednesday, the Tampa Bay Lightning brought back Yanni Gourde in a massive trade with the Seattle Kraken. Teams such as the Carolina Hurricanes, Edmonton Oilers, and Florida Panthers have also struck. However, one team that has been rather quiet on the trade market is the Winnipeg Jets.

The Jets have had an incredible first season under head coach Scott Arniel. Winnipeg got off to a historic start to the 2024-25 campaign, winning 14 of its first 15 games. Things have significantly cooled down since then. However, the Jets maintain a record of 42-16-4. They may not wind up as a historically good regular-season team, but Winnipeg has firmly announced itself as a Stanley Cup contender.

For this reason, it's a bit curious as to why the Jets have yet to make a move. It isn't as if there aren't clear needs on this team. The Jets could certainly use a right-shot defenseman this year. Moreover, Winnipeg has had a long-standing need for a second-line center. As the hours tick by, the options available to them continue to decrease. And the prices may not get any cheaper.

There is still some time before the buzzer sounds on the NHL Trade Deadline at 3 PM Eastern on March 7th. Things can go wonderfully for this team, but they could also end in disaster. With this in mind, here are the dream and nightmare scenarios for the Jets for this deadline season.

Jets' dream is to add second-line center

The Jets have an incredibly solid forward core, especially at the top of the lineup. However, as mentioned earlier, they have had a hole on the second line for some time. Winnipeg tried to fill this hole last season with veteran forward Sean Monahan. But Monahan signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets over the summer in NHL Free Agency.

The Jets have a number of options they can turn to on the market before the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline. New York Islanders center Brock Nelson may be the best option available. He brings positional versatility, as he can move to the wing if needed. Moreover, he has a solid track record of goal-scoring. Before the 2024-25 campaign, the Islanders star had three straight 30+ goal seasons.

Nelson is not the only option out there. Casey Mittelstadt, Dylan Cozens, and Brayden Schenn are among the other options the Jets can pursue. No matter who they acquire, the dream is clear. Winnipeg adds a second-line center, giving them a formidable top six for the upcoming push for a Stanley Cup.

Jets' nightmare is failing to give current core one last shot to win

The Jets are one of the best teams in the NHL at this time. However, there is a non-zero chance this year represents the final time this team can win a Stanley Cup. Nikolaj Ehlers is a free agent at the end of the season, as is Neal Pionk. Furthermore, the team's core is getting up there in age. If this season does not result in a Stanley Cup title, the Jets could very well take a step back.

For this reason, the pressure is on for Winnipeg to make moves before the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline. Failing to do so would be the team's biggest nightmare. Winnipeg is not some bubble team. They have a legitimate chance to go on a deep run. And they owe it to their players to put them in the best position to make such a run a possibility.

The saying “never say never” certainly applies to all facets in life, and hockey is no different. Perhaps Winnipeg finds a way to run it back and this becomes a moot point. However, the possibility of this being the last hoorah is hard to ignore. Standing pat would be a nightmarish outcome, given how well things have gone for the Jets to this point in 2024-25.