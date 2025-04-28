The Winnipeg Jets are officially on upset alert after losing two straight games against the St. Louis Blues. The Presidents' Trophy winners aren't on the brink quite yet, but there is a sense of urgency for them in a 2-2 series heading back to Winnipeg.

One of the biggest reasons that the Blues were able to close the gap in St. Louis in Games 3 and 4 was the poor performance from Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck. The two-time Vezina Trophy winner has a history of struggling some in the playoffs, but he took it to a new level in the last two games.

In Game 3, Hellebuyck was yanked in the third period after giving up six goals on 25 shots. During Game 4, it arguably got even worse as the 31-year-old hit the bench early after giving up five goals on just 18 shots. The result was a pair of blowout wins for the Blues, who now have all of the momentum in the series.

The Jets know that in order to come through and advance, Hellebuyck needs to play much better. He knows it as well and vowed to be better moving forward, via Sportsnet.

“Am I going to be better? I am going to be better,” Hellebuyck said. “I’ve studied goaltending extremely hard. I’ve probably studied the most out of anyone in this world, so I know what to do and how to get my best game. That’s what I’m looking forward to do. I’ve got to get two days here and I’ve got to bring it for Game 5.”

Hellebuyck saved over 92% of the shots that he faced during the regular season and allowed just two goals per game. In the playoffs, those numbers are up to over four goals per game while saving less than 82% of the shots that he faces.

Jets fans better hope that Hellebuyck is right about improving, or they will be in trouble against a Blues team that was one of the hottest teams in hockey near the end of the season. If he continues playing like he did in the last two games, it could be a brutal ending  for the best team in the NHL during the regular season.