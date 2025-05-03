The Winnipeg Jets had a chance to close out the St. Louis Blues in Game 6 of their first round series on Friday night, but things aren't going according to plan for the Presidents' Trophy winners. After a competitive first period that saw the Blues lead 1-0 at the first intermission, St. Louis poured it on in the second and will now take a 5-1 lead into the final 20 minutes.

The second period was a disaster for star Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, who is seeing his playoff struggles continue. As the pucks piled into the back of the net for the Blues, fans clowned Hellebuyck on social media.

Hellebuyck's struggles in Game 6 are eerily reminiscent of his numbers from Games 3 and 4 in St. Louis. In Game 3, he gave up six goals on 25 shots before allowing five goals on 18 shots in Game 4. Through two periods in Game 6, he has allowed five more goals on 23 shots. He was then pulled at the start of the period.

Hellebuyck was recently named a finalist for the Vezina Trophy, given annually to the best goalie in the NHL, and is the favorite to win the award for the third time in his career. However, these struggles in the postseason have become commonplace for him and are a big storyline in his career.

There will be a ton of pressure on Hellebuyck coming into a Game 7 in Winnipeg that is looking very likely at this point. The 31-year-old has a chance to redeem himself with a strong performance and a win in Game 7 that would help his team move on to the second round, but he will be feeling the weight of the hockey world on Sunday night.

If the Jets were to crash out in the first round, they would become the butt of plenty of jokes as the best team in hockey during the regular season. Hellebuyck would be the primary reason for a potential upset, so it would benefit him to find a way to help the Jets get a win in Game 7.