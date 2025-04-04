The Winnipeg Jets entered their contest against the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night desperately needing a win, and they got just that, picking up a huge 4-0 victory to maintain their lead atop the Western Conference standings. However, they lost star winger Nikolaj Ehlers along the way after he took a puck to the leg, raising concerns about his injury status moving forward.

In the third period, Ehlers inadvertently ended up blocking his own teammate Cole Perfetti's shot, and he quickly crumpled to the ground. Ehlers ended up needing help to get off the ice, and he was putting no pressure on his right leg, which is where he got hit by the puck. Unsurprisingly, fans quickly became quite worried about Ehlers, but head coach Scott Arniel didn't seem too concerned about his star scorer.

“Jets coach Scott Arniel, speaking with Ken Wiebe post-game in Vegas, said he believes Nikolaj Ehlers ‘will be alright.' ‘He keeps getting hit with pucks,' said Arniel with a smirk. That would indicate no real concerns,” Mike McIntyre of Winnipeg Free Press shared in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Jets hoping they dodged a bullet with Nikolaj Ehlers injury

As Arniel notes, Ehlers has found himself in harm's way quite a bit recently, but he's still continued to suit up for the Jets on a near nightly basis, which has been a bit left as Winnipeg continues to attempt to cement themselves as the No. 1 seed in the playoff picture out west. Keeping Ehlers healthy is going to be key when it comes to making a playoff run, as he remains one of the Jets best players.

In his 10th season, all spent with Winnipeg, Ehlers has racked up 24 goals and 39 assists over 67 games of action. His 63 points are already one away from his career-high of 64, and assuming he doesn't miss an extended period of time, he will likely set a new career-high before the season comes to a close. With this win over the Golden Knights in the books, all eyes will be on Ehlers to see if he takes the ice on Saturday against the Utah Hockey Club.