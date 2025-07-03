The Winnipeg Jets boosted their forward group by signing veteran Gustav Nyquist to a one-year contract worth $3.25 million. The move adds depth and experience for Winnipeg as it prepares for another playoff push in the 2025-2026 season.

Nyquist, who is 35 years old, split last season between the Nashville Predators and the Minnesota Wild. He recorded 28 points with 11 goals and 17 assists in 79 games. After Minnesota acquired him, he produced seven points in 22 games. However, in the playoffs, he went scoreless in six appearances.

The Swedish veteran played steady minutes at even strength and contributed reliable shifts in the middle six. That made him an attractive option for the Jets’ front office.

Nyquist has built an impressive career over 863 NHL games. He collected 531 points with 209 goals and 322 assists while playing for five different teams. In the postseason, he added 30 points across 83 playoff games. After being drafted by the Detroit Red Wings in the fourth round in 2008, he quickly established himself as a dependable scorer. Over most of his career, he averaged about 50 points every 82 games.

Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff sees Nyquist as a low-risk addition. The veteran forward can deliver secondary scoring without tying up the team in a long-term deal. He also gives Winnipeg insurance as the team waits for clarity on Nikolaj Ehlers’ free agency.

Nyquist still has plenty of production left. Just two seasons ago, he posted a career-best 75 points. He continues to find ways to create offense and generate chances.

The Jets did not limit themselves to this signing. They also picked up other depth forwards and a defenseman to fill out the roster. Even with those moves, Nyquist stands out as the most significant piece.

He brings smart puck movement, a calm presence on the ice, and the ability to play in defensive situations. Coach Scott Arniel can trust him in the middle six or even higher in the lineup. Young players like Cole Koepke will benefit from Nyquist’s experience. Nino Niederreiter will also share the workload more evenly with an established winger beside him.

Nyquist adds leadership that goes beyond the scoresheet. He has handled the intensity of playoff hockey and represented Sweden on the international stage. Younger teammates will lean on him for advice and perspective during the long NHL season.

His game relies on steady effort, good positioning, and smart decisions. The Jets have built their recent success around that same identity. Last season, they earned the best regular-season record in the league by playing structured, disciplined hockey. Nyquist fits perfectly into that approach.

He will likely open the season on Winnipeg’s third line. Injuries or chemistry could move him up to the second line. He can play next to Jonathan Toews, Alex Iafallo, or Niederreiter. His vision and quick reads will help faster linemates thrive.

At $3.25 million, the deal makes sense financially. The Jets still have space to add more players or consider trades before the deadline.

Winnipeg sent a clear message with this signing. The team plans to stay competitive and expects to return to the playoffs. Nyquist brings proven scoring, respected leadership, and the mindset to keep the Jets among the Western Conference contenders.

He will step into his role ready to make an immediate impact when the season begins.