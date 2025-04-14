The Winnipeg Jets suffered a tough 4-1 loss at the hands of the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday night, but they still managed to find a way to make franchise history along the way, continuing a theme in what's been a dominant 2024-25 campaign. That's because they ended up securing the Presidents' Trophy for the first time ever before they even took the ice for this game.

Led by a pair of assists from Connor McDavid, the Oilers coasted past the Jets in a battle between two squads set for the playoffs in the Western Conference. With the Washington Capitals losing to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday, though, the Jets mathematically wrapped up the Presidents' Trophy, which is awarded to the team that finishes the season with the most points in the league.

“The Jets have (clinched) the Presidents' Trophy for the first time in franchise history,” Chris Johnston of The Athletic shared in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Jets not content after clinching Presidents' Trophy

While winning the Presidents' Trophy may seem like a good thing, it's actually become a harbinger of bad times comes the postseason. Since its creation back in the 1985-86 season, only eight Presidents' Trophy winners have gone on to win the Stanley Cup. Perhaps more worryingly, though, is the fact that the last time a Presidents' Trophy team won the Cup was back in 2013 when the Chicago Blackhawks managed to achieve the feat.

In short, the Jets would have to break a streak that has been going on for a decade now, which is easier said than done. However, when you have the amount of talent that they have at their disposal, anything is possible. First, Winnipeg needs to get to the postseason, as they will play their final regular season contest against the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday night.