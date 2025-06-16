The Winnipeg Jets won the Presidents' Trophy as the top regular-season team in 2024-25. But they lost in the second round of the playoffs and could be losing a key forward. Nikolaj Ehlers has spent ten years with the Jets, but NHL free agency looms with his contract expiring. Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported that Ehlers will not sign a contract before testing the waters on July 1.

Like [Maple Leafs winger Mitch] Marner, I'm hearing Ehlers will go to July 1st, and then we'll see,” Friedman reported. “Nobody is confirming he's given Winnipeg an absolute no, or anything like that, but there's definitely a feeling out there he's going to July 1. And, he's going to see what's out there. I do wonder about a team that's looking on the wing, says ‘alright, we're not in the Marner game, and we don't have a shot at Marner, we're just going right to Ehlers.”

Ehlers has eight 20-goal seasons, including 2024-25 when he scored 24. In the postseason, he has struggled, scoring only 21 points in 45 games. But in both the regular season and postseason, Ehlers averages roughly 16:30 a game, which is significantly less than Brock Boeser and Mitch Marner, both free agents.

The Jets have had multiple coaches in Ehlers' career who never increased his playing time. That includes current Panthers coach Paul Maurice, so don't expect him to go there. But the Jets have won an incredible amount of regular-season games with this core and should not be slowing down in Connor Hellebuyck's prime. Winnipeg should be willing to pay to keep its offensive stars together.

The Jets also have Gabe Vilardi on an expiring deal, but he is a restricted free agent. Dragging their feet on Ehlers could lead to an offer sheet coming Vilardi's way. The Jets have to be careful in NHL free agency and try to keep the band together.