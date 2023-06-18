Nick Kyrgios believes only one player can stop Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon.

Djokovic is the defending champion at Wimbledon, having notably defeated Kyrgios in four sets in the final last year. With wins at the Australian Open and the recently-concluded French Open this year, the Serbian superstar now holds a record 23 Grand Slam titles and could make it 24 with a victory at Wimbledon.

And as far as Kyrgios is concerned, he hopes Djokovic extends that record all the way to 30 Grand Slam titles — but for a selfish reason.

“I hope he gets 30 [Grand Slam titles], it would make me look better because I lost to him at Wimbledon (smiling),” Kyrgios said while reflecting on Djokovic's achievement (via Tennis365). “But yeah, it’s an amazing achievement. I know how hard he works, how much it means to him obviously. Obviously missing out on some Grand Slams as well, not being able to get in the country sometimes and obviously that time in Australia.

“I know that he’d probably be on like 25 or 26 [majors] at the moment [if he had not missed Grand Slams], so I know that he is hungry. People think he will slow down, I think it’ll only make him more motivated to get more. So I hope he gets to 28, 30.”

As for whether there's anybody who can stop Djokovic at the All-England Club? Most would assume Carlos Alcaraz or a Daniil Medvedev have the best chance at inflicting his first defeat in a completed match at Wimbledon since 2016.

But for Kyrgios, it's all boils down to one person.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“No one, no. If it’s not me, no one,” Kyrgios added.

Wimbledon takes place next month from July 3-16.

If Djokovic is able to emerge victorious at SW19 and goes on to win the US Open, he will become the first player to win a calendar Grand Slam in the Open Era since Rod Laver achieved the feat in 1969.

The closest he came to achieving the feat was in 2021 only to lose the US Open final to Medvedev that year.

Kyrgios, meanwhile, recently returned to action for the first time since October following a knee surgery.

He suffered a 7-5, 6-3 defeat to World No. 64 Wu Yibing in the first round of the Stuttgart Open. He will feature at the Halle Open next which takes place from June 19-25.