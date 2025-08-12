Whenever free agents land in the City of Brotherly Love, one of the first things they comment on is the Philadelphia Eagles' culture, noting that the team is unlike any other organization they have played for in the NFL.

For 2025 free agent addition Josh Uche, he knew the Eagles were special before he even put pen to paper, as it was the endorsement of defensive star Zach Baun that led him to calling Philly home this fall, as he explained in an interview on 94WIP.

“Yeah. You know, before I signed here with Philly, you know, I was at an NFLPA meeting and I ran into my guy, Zach Baun, and, you know, we kind of reflected a little bit on the year he had and kind of situation coming from New Orleans,” Uche explained.

“And he just told me the first thing he realized when he got to Philly was the energy just from when you first walk in the building. And, you know, remembering him saying, ‘Yo, like Philly could be a place for you to come to.’ You know, when I was thinking about places and he was 100 percent right, man. The energy here from the staff, the cafeteria room to the janitor, to everything, everybody is hot.”

Asked how Philly compares to his previous landing spots, Uche gave props to Howie Roseman for putting together such a finely tuned organization designed to consistently win at a high level.

“Yeah, you know, all different. All of the places are different. But I'd say just from an organizational standpoint, I think things are just ran very, very efficiently here,” Uche noted. “I feel like Howie does a great job bringing in people that keep the machine rolling, man. I mean, just from staff to players, to coaches, to everybody. So just kudos to the organization and the higher-ups for keeping this a well-oiled machine.”

Slotted in as a second-string edge rusher opposite fellow free agent addition Azeez Ojulari, Uche has earned compliments from his teammates and Vic Fangio for being a training camp standout during his short time in the City of Brotherly Love so far. While only time will tell how well he plays this fall, let alone how much, the fact that the Eagles' culture drew him to the team is already a major win either way.