Nick Kyrgios will not get a chance to emulate last year's heroics at Wimbledon.

The Aussie announced his withdrawal from SW19 Sunday evening after suffering a torn ligament his wrist. He tried everything to compete but in the end, didn't have enough time to make it to Wimbledon.

“I’m really sad to say that I have to withdraw from Wimbledon this year,” Kyrgios wrote on Instagram. “I tried my hardest to be ready after my surgery and to be able to step on the Wimbledon courts again. During my comeback, I experienced some pain in my wrist during the week of Mallorca.

“As a precaution I had it scanned and it came back showing a torn ligament in my wrist. I tried everything to be able to play and I am disappointed to say that I just didn’t have enough time to manage it before Wimbledon.”

It's a new setback for Kyrgios who has only competed once in 2023.

He missed the start of the season after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in January. The 28-year-old recently returned at the Stuttgart Open late last month, but lost his first-round matchup against Wu Yibing.

He proceeded to withdraw from the Mallorca Open soon after with Wimbledon now being the latest tournament he won't be competing in.

There is no word on when he could return to action as things stand.

Kyrgios enjoyed his most successful year in 2022 as he dazzled the tennis world en route to the Wimbledon final before losing to eventual winner Novak Djokovic.

The Canberra native also won a doubles title at last year's Australian Open.