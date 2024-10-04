A holy grail for sneaker collectors has always been the introductory shoe to the phenomenon of Nike Air, the Nike Air Max 1. The shoe has been circulated countless of times and they continue to be staple in the closets of millions for their tried-and-true design. Releasing in the next couple of weeks, we'll see a new Nike Air Max 1 '86 return in “Cosmic Clay” for the upcoming fall months.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

The Nike Air Max 1 is a creation from the mind of sneaker architect Tinker Hatfield and remains as one of his most, if not the most iconic design in his entire portfolio. First introduced in 1987, the shoes became the first model to feature a visible Nike Air unit in the outsole. Today, we see countless of sneakers with the same feature all deriving from this vary shoe.

The sneakers continue to be a staple in sneaker culture and this time, they'll return with their original 1986 tooling, inspired by the first drafts before the sneaker went into production. Coinciding with the autumn season, we'll see a stunning “Cosmic Clay” orange grace the timeless silhouette.

Nike Air Max 1 '86 “Cosmic Clay”

The Nike Air Max 1 returns in another clean colorway for the fall, sporting a vibrant orange “Cosmic Clay” color throughout the wavy mudguard of the shoes. We see the same color in the Nike Swooshes, eyelets, as well as the Nike Air logos across the tongue and heel. The shoe is based in a white outsole complemented by a white toebox, tongue, and sockliner. Finally, we see a very light grey contrast across the saddle and back heel of the shoe, giving these an even more neutral, toned-down look.

With the MLB Wild Card rounds behind us and the Postseason officially in full swing, these can immediately grab the attention of New York Mets and Detroit Tigers fans with their clear connection to the color schemes.

The Nike Air Max 1 '86 “Cosmic Clay” is set to release October 17, 2024 for a retail tag of $150. They'll be made available on Nike SNKRS app and should see a release throughout select Nike retailers.

Are you eyeing this upcoming pair of the Air Max 1?