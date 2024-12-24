Phoenix Suns All-Star Devin Booker owns one of the more elusive signature sneakers in the NBA today. Early pairs of the Nike Book 1 were extremely limited in their nature and while releases picked up by the end of 2024, Booker continued to reserve his favorite colorways as player exclusives for in-game action. Come 2025, we'll see one of those pairs release to the public as the Nike Book 1 “Forrest Gump” hits the shelves.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

Devin Booker has been known to rock some custom and exclusive Nike Book 1 colorways over the last year, but this Forrest Gump-inspired palette drew the attention of many sneakerheads. The shoes are actually made to resemble the original Nike Cortez, a running shoe originally released in 1972.

However, the shoes were made even more famous when Tom Hanks wore them as “Forrest Gump” in the 1994 film and Best Picture award winner. Notably, the famous “Run Forrest, Run” scene featured the OG Nike Cortez and further applies to Devin Booker's love of the 60's, 70's, and other eras.

Nike Book 1 “Forrest Gump”

The Nike Book 1 is a simple, yet effective design echoing the likes of a Nike Air Force 1 and its ability to transcend into lifestyle and street culture. The forrest Gump colorway will exactly mimic the classic Nike Cortez red, white, and blue color scheme. The shoes are done in premium white leather, featuring a blue streak on the midsole and a red Nike Swoosh extending to the heel tab.

The Nike Book 1 “Forrest Gump” is expected to release January 22, 2025 for a retail tag of $140, making this a very affordable option for its relative exclusivity. The shoes are expected to release on Nike SNKRS app and will come in full sizing.