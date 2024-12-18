Phoenix Suns' star Kevin Durant has been in the news recently for his comments regarding the NBA's updated All-Star game format, but there's no complaints on his end regarding each year's celebration of Christmas Day in the Association. Each year, the NBA showcases its top talents during the holidays and players get a chance to rock some festive footwear in the process. This year, we'll be seeing a new Christmas edition of Durant's Nike KD 17.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming release and breaking content!

The Christmas holiday in the NBA is always an exciting time and we've seen some of the NBA's “coldest” footwear during the slate of matchups year after year. Kevin Durant, Nike's latest lifetime signature athlete, has never failed to put together a special sneaker for Christmas and with him being 17 sneakers deep into his signature line, we can expect much of the same when the Phoenix Suns take on the Denver Nuggets.

On Christmas Day games, Kevin Durant is averaging 28.6 PPG, 7.5 RPG, and 4.8 APG through 11 appearances.

Nike KD 17 “Christmas”

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

While many Christmas sneakers take the obvious route and don festive colors like red and green, this Nike KD 17 opts for an icy blue ensemble of Aquarius Blue/Glacier Blue-White-Metallic Silver. The shoes feature several shades of blue throughout the upper to create a gradient, icy pattern. They're offset by a white midsole and accompanied by an opaque translucent outsole. Finally, the shoes are accented with a silver Nike Swoosh and silver KD branding along the tongue.

The Nike KD 17 “Christmas” is set to release December 26, 2024 for a retail tag of $150. They'll be made available on Nike SNKRS app in full family sizing with adjusted prices. As far as seeing these on the court, be on the lookout for Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns as the take on the Denver Nuggets on ESPN and ABC.