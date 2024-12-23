The holidays are finally here and the people over at Nike are doing the most in terms of lining up sneakers for their signature athletes to wear for special occasions. While the holidays are almost here, the grind never stops for a generational athlete like Phoenix Suns' Kevin Durant and in the new year, we'll see a new offering in the Nike KD 17 “Dusty Amethyst” hit the shelves in expanding his latest signature sneaker.

Kevin Durant is the most recent athlete to sign a lifetime Nike signature contract, joining only Michael Jordan and LeBron James as the only others to do so. His seventeenth signature shoe, the Nike KD 17, released back in May 2024 and has received praise as one of the better performing silhouettes from his KD line.

In the new year, we'll see an updated “Dusty Amethyst” colorway hit the shelves, resembling the precious gemstone and coming to fruition in the form of a well-balanced color palette.

Nike KD 17 “Dusty Amethyst”

The newest Nike KD 17 comes with an official color code of Dusty Amethyst/Hydrangea-Amethyst Tint, playing into the purple theme and offering a number of shades to create a cohesive scheme. The padded uppers are a lighter shade of amethyst while the plastic molded supports are done in a darker shade. The shoes are based in a white midsole and outsole to match the Nike Swoosh and inner sockliner.

Finer details include a holographic KD logo along the tongue, as well as the tongue being made from a fuzzy, snow-like texture. Kevin Durant's signature is done in cursive along the back heel and KD logos are place on the insoles of the shoe. All in all, this is a perfect sneaker for Durant to wear on-court for the Suns and we should see these become a hit amongst the hoopers at home.

The Nike KD 17 “Dusty Amethyst” is set to arrive January 1, 2025 for a standard retail tag of $150. The shoes will drop via Nike's website and will be available at all Nike Basketball retailers.

