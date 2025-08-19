When it comes to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2025, there isn't much in the way of drama surrounding the reigning and defending Super Bowl Champions.

Sure, there's the question of who will win the CB2 spot, and the team has suffered injuries to important contributors like Landon Dickerson, Johnny Wilson, and Andrew Mukuba, but for the most part, the Birds are in a good spot, with no holdouts, no major positional drama, or star players asking for a trade.

And yet, one piece of outside pontification has generated more than its fair share of conversations, with fans debating how good Jalen Hurts really is after landing ninth on The Athletic's quarterback tiers list.

Asked what he thinks of Hurts as a quarterback at this stage of the game, Doug Pederson, his Eagles head coach as a rookie, had nothing but nice things to say about the Super Bowl MVP, telling NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark that he wouldn't bet against QB1.

“Of the quarterbacks in the National Football League right now, you know, he's would have to be at least in the top five, you know, of all the guys that are still there,” Pederson declared. “Don't bet against Jalen Hurst. That's all I'm going to say. Don't bet against Jalen Hurst because he's, he's going to find a way to beat you.”

One of the decision-makers who played a role in Hurts' coming to town back in 2020, Pederson earned some flack around the City of Brotherly Love for benching his nine-figure quarterback in favor of a second round pick who couldn't even hold the QB1 spot at Alabama, having to transfer to Oklahoma where he didn't quite stack up to first overall picks like Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield.

Fortunately, Hurts has developed with leaps and bounds at the NFL level and is now considered a much better quarterback than Murray, Mayfield, or the two quarterbacks hw was competing with at Alabama, Mac Jones, and Tua Tagovailoa, even on The Athletic's list. Considering Hurts has a 2-0 record against Pederson head-to-head, it's safe to say the former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach knows it's better to coach QB1 than coach against him.