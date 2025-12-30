Nikola Jokic had a dunking highlight in the Denver Nuggets' matchup against the Miami Heat on Monday night.

Jokic is going through the 11th season of his NBA career, all with the Nuggets. He stands out as one of the top players in the league, usually placing himself in the MVP conversation.

The star center rarely explodes for dunks, but he got one during the first half against Miami. Jamal Murray controlled the ball from the left corner as he dribbled past a defender and lobbed up a pass to Jokic for the two-handed dunk.

Nikola Jokic gets UP for the alley-oop slam

How Nikola Jokic, Nuggets played against Heat

It was a nice dunk highlight for Nikola Jokic to get. However, he suffered a knee injury near the halftime mark as the Nuggets collapsed in the 147-123 loss to the Heat.

Denver started off slow as the team trailed by 12 before responding in the second quarter to tie the score at 63 apiece at halftime. However, Jokic's injury hurt the visitors as Miami took full advantage by torching Denver 84-60 in the second half.

Perimeter shooting, rebounding and ball movement made big impacts on the matchup. The Heat prevailed in all three areas by making 22 3-pointers, securing 46 rebounds and created 40 assists. It hasn't been the same for the Nuggets as they converted 11 triples, grabbed 36 rebounds and dished out 29 assists.

Six players scored in double-digits for Denver in the loss, including Jokic. Jamal Murray finished with 20 points, 11 assists, six rebounds, and a steal. He shot 9-of-21 overall, including 2-of-6 from downtown. Tim Hardaway Jr. and Spencer Jones came next with 16 points and three rebounds each, Bruce Brown had 15 points and five rebounds, while Peyton Watson provided 11 points and two rebounds.

Denver fell to a 22-10 record on the season, holding the third spot in the Western Conference standings. They are one game above the Los Angeles Lakers and 1.5 games above the Houston Rockets while trailing the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Nuggets will look to bounce back in their next matchup. They remain on the road as they face the Toronto Raptors on Dec. 31 at 7:30 p.m. ET.