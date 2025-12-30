The Los Angeles Rams looked buried against a suddenly playoff-inspired Atlanta Falcons team. The hosts jumped to a 21-0 halftime lead with Davante Adams out and Blake Corum going down. Jared Verse, however, swung the momentum back to L.A. in a massive way.

The edge rusher and last season's top defensive rookie came through in a much needed sequence. And on special teams nonetheless. Verse scooped up this blocked field goal and rumbled 76 yards back to the end zone.

BLOCKED 🚫 Jared Verse returns it all the way for a touchdown 🔥 Rams were down 21-0, and it's a one-score game!pic.twitter.com/JQfMsnhCVH — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

Los Angeles entered halftime trying to collect its breath from the 93-yard Bijan Robinson touchdown. That epic scoop-and-score sliced the Falcons lead to 24-17 late in the second half. Plus ignited the Rams sideline including Sean McVay sprinting down the field as Verse trotted along.

Jared Verse, Rams block sparks Falcons fan concerns

The Rams ended a near four-decade drought off the field goal block for the score, per ESPN insights.

The Rams return a blocked FG for a TD for the first time since 1986! The Rams now trail by 7 after falling behind by 21. No team has overcome a 21-point 2nd-half deficit this season (0-67). The last time the Falcons blew a 21-point lead? You can probably guess..#MNFInsights — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) December 30, 2025

Verse's block drew out concerned Falcon fans who know this feeling too well. The memories of the Super Bowl LI finish still lingers fresh in fans' minds.

“We always know how the Falcons games are going to end, we just don’t know how they’re gonna get there,” Atlanta radio personality Barrett Sallee posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Atlanta rekindled fan interest, though, with another Matthew Stafford interception for the third time on Monday. That offensive drive stalled for Atlanta, though, which prompted this next fan reaction.

“The Falcons are clearly playing to lose this game. Ridiculous,” the fan posted.

The Falcons handed the Rams the football back with under 7:40 left. Los Angeles locked up a playoff spot already — while Atlanta can still set up a possible three-way tie atop the NFC South with three 8-9 records among them, Carolina and Tampa Bay.