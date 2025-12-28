The Denver Nuggets are once again playing good basketball, and they are once again being led by Nikola Jokic and his strong performances. It feels like Jokic is getting better every year, which is ridiculous, but it could very well be true. Every week, it seems like he's doing something new and putting himself in the history books, and his latest accomplishment is crazy.

Over his last three games, he's the first player to ever record 110+ PTS, 40+ REB, and 40+ AST in a three-game span, according to ESPN Insights.

In their game against the Dallas Mavericks, Jokic finished with 29 points, seven rebounds, and 14 assists. In their next game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, he finished with 56 points, 16 rebounds, and 15 assists. Finally, to end the week, he finished with 34 points, 21 rebounds, and 12 assists against the Orlando Magic.

These sound like video game numbers that Jokic is putting up, and it's something he's doing consistently.

MVP awards are not given out 40 games into the season, but there are already people who are saying he currently is in the driver's seat to win the award, one that includes Zach Lowe.

“Jokic has a big edge in pretty much all,” Lowe said. “You can find one here and there, like the dunks and threes, adjusted plus minus, Shai still is a little bit ahead, but this is a different landscape than last year, where we all understand who the best player is, and all the other arguments, now it’s just one day past Christmas, tons of stuff could happen. But Jokic has reclaimed the throne.”

Jokic has been in MVP talks for the past few years, as he should, and he already has three under his belt. It should not be surprising to anybody if he wins more, because this guy is doing something groundbreaking almost every night.