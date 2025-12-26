The Denver Nuggets survived a Christmas Day thriller with the Minnesota Timberwolves, beating them 142-138 in overtime. Despite Denver blowing a fourth-quarter lead, the Nuggets prevailed in OT. In the process, Nikola Jokic broke an overtime record, previously held by Stephen Curry, according to Underdog.

Most points scored in an overtime period in NBA history: Nikola Jokic – 18 (tonight)

Stephen Curry – 17 — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) December 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

Jokic was determined to power Denver to victory, as he went off for 56 points on 15 of 21 shooting. Additionally, he went 22 of 23 from the free-throw line while also grabbing 16 rebounds and 15 assists to complete the triple-double.

Jokic is already one of the best Nuggets of all time. But his efforts in this one were staggering, considering how short-handed the Nuggets were. Currently, they are without Cam Johnson, Aaron Gordon, and Christian Braun, as all three starters are out with respective injuries that will keep them out until at least January.

It was a night where the Timberwolves were slim favorites. But that did not matter on this night, as the Nuggets held the lead for the most part, and Jokic did not let them slip. Jokic's ability to find an open shooter and be a force on the boards was unheard of, keeping the game going for the Nuggets.

The win improved the Nuggets' record to 22-8, keeping them third in the Western Conference behind the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs. It was an excellent win for the Nuggets, as they will now embark on a seven-game road trip that starts in Florida and ends in Boston. The Nuggets will face the Orlando Magic on Saturday at the Kia Center.