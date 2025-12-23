Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic recently earned the record for most career assists by a center in league history, surpassing NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Well, clearly, Jokic is not yet done achieving prolific milestones.

Against the Utah Jazz at Ball Arena on Monday, the three-time MVP moved up to eighth place in the Nuggets' all-time list for career blocks with 557 and counting.

At the rate he is going, Jokic can even move up to the seventh spot this season.

For those who are curious, the late Dikembe Mutombo is on top of the team's all-time list with 1,486 career blocks, followed by former Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Camby with 1,126 career swats.

While Jokic is not really known as a rim protector, he has had his fair share of rejections, using his size, heft, and timing. His quickness can also be deceiving, as he can recover swiftly in the paint.

The pride of Serbia has always deflected credit, especially if it's an individual accolade, but it might give him joy that he achieved a feat for an underrated facet of his game.

Jokic did not put too much weight after beating Abdul-Jabbar for the aforementioned record.

“In this moment, not a lot because you don't have time to think about it. You have two hours to think about it, after that you forget about it,” said the 30-year-old center.

As of writing, the Nuggets are leading the Jazz by a big margin in the fourth quarter. They are 7-3 in their last 10 games.