The Denver Nuggets’ 115–101 loss to the Houston Rockets carried extra sting with head coach David Adelman’s ejection following a disputed play involving Nikola Jokic. Tension had been building throughout the night at Ball Arena, and the moment sharpened an already frustrating outcome. The Nuggets watched its six-game win streak end as control slipped late. According to ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel, the fallout continued afterward, as Adelman was fined $35,000 for directing inappropriate language toward officials and failing to leave the court in a timely manner.

The night never settled. The Nuggets pushed early, then absorbed punches as the Rockets found rhythm and space. Jokic battled through contact. The whistle stayed quiet. The margin grew. Emotion crept in. With the crowd restless, every possession carried weight. When composure cracked, it did so in full view.

How the Nuggets’ frustration boiled over

The flashpoint arrived with 8:40 left in the fourth. At that point, the Nuggets trailed by as many as 17. Moments later, Nikola Jokic took contact near the rim on a missed attempt. No call. In response, David Adelman stormed onto the floor, confronted the officials, and drew a second technical that ended in his ejection.

Article Continues Below

Earlier in the night, the Nuggets head coach had already been assessed a technical in the first quarter after two quick offensive fouls on Jokic. From there, the frustration never reset. As the exchange escalated, an f-bomb cut through the noise. The crowd roared. Still, the decision stood. As a result, the Nuggets finished the night without their head coach, chasing momentum that never returned.

Perspective still matters. The Nuggets remain 20–7, No. 3 in the West. Even so, they have won seven of their last 10. That said, the Rockets loss snapped a roll, not a season. Yet, moments like this linger. Elsewhere, Timberwolves' Chris Finch drew the same fine after his own tirade Friday, a reminder of the league’s line.

Now, the Utah Jazz are next and the standings are steady. From here, the response defines the stretch. Can the Nuggets turn frustration into fuel when the lights come back on?