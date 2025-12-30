The blueprint for defending Trey Murphy III used to be simple, if daunting. Find the 2021 first-round pick in transition, stick to him in the half-court, and under no circumstances let the 6-foot-8 flamethrower see a clean look from beyond the arc. This season, and particularly with James Borrego at the helm of the upstart New Orleans Pelicans, that scouting report has been torn up, burned, and scattered to the wind in All-Star fashion.

Murphy III is no longer just a shooter. He is also a blossoming All-Star caliber weapon, and the league is scrambling for answers. The numbers tell a story of consistent excellence trending toward dominance. Season-long averages of 20.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.9 combined steals/blocks already painted the picture of a high-impact two-way wing.

In December, Murphy III has shifted into a higher gear, averaging 22.1 points on a blistering 39.7% from deep, alongside 6.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.9 stocks. The Virginia alum is not just scoring more; he is orchestrating more, confirming his evolution from specialist to star. The key to this leap, as noted by Borrego, is the death of the one-dimensional scouting report.

“(Trey Murphy III) has become such a weapon out there,” Borrego began. “He is a multiple-level scorer, taking what the game gives. Now he is seeing different coverages. Obviously, everybody is trying to hug on to him and run him off the line.”

The league’s respect for his historically great shooting has forced the next phase of his development. With defenders glued to his jersey on the perimeter, Murphy has been compelled to expand his game, and the results have been spectacular. One area has been undeniable.

“His handle has gotten a lot better this year when playing off the bounce,” noted Borrego. “I think he has grown in a tremendous amount of ways. We saw that the other night. No matter how they were playing him, he finds a way to impact the game.”

This newfound versatility is the core of Murphy III's case.

Article Continues Below

When teams execute their game plan perfectly, Murphy now counters with a poised drive, a slick pass to a roller, or a powerful finish at the rim. The Virginia alum is consistently solving the defensive puzzles set, a hallmark of every true All-Star.

“It's his ability to still impact the game at the rim and in transition,” Borrego explained. “Obviously, the three-ball is important.”

You can run him off the line, only to find he’s developed the strength and handle to finish through contact. You can collapse the paint, and he’ll make the right kick-out. You can try to slow the pace, and he’ll run you into the ground. Still, perhaps Borrego’s most telling comment points to the future and the remaining ceiling.

“So tremendous growth from him, and he will continue to grow throughout this year. With more reps, more coverages…,” Borrego asked, “with a physical defender on him, how does he still impact the game?”

That question is no longer theoretical. Trey Murphy III is impacting the game by refusing to be limited. He has transformed from a premier specialist into a complete, two-way force whose scoring bursts are no longer fleeting but a reason why the Pelicans will succeed.