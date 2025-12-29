Masterful. Brilliant. Sensational. Extraordinary. We could keep rattling off words to describe what Nikola Jokic has achieved this season, but the three letters that stand out after seeing the Denver Nuggets center perform on NBA Christmas Day are MVP.

Since the start of the 2025-26 NBA season, Oklahoma City Thunder guard and reigning league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has held the top spot in these weekly MVP rankings. That is no longer the case, as Jokic, who has been right next to him throughout this early-season race, has seized control of the top spot after his remarkable performance on the holiday.

Jokic and the Nuggets led the Minnesota Timberwolves almost the entire game on Christmas until Anthony Edwards went on a heater during the fourth quarter. All of a sudden, this game was tied in the final seconds, and the two growing rivals headed to overtime, where Jokic went off for 18 points in the extra five minutes to propel his team to a 142-138 win.

When all was said and done, the three-time MVP finished with 56 points, 16 rebounds, and 15 assists on 15-of-21 shooting and 22-of-23 from the free-throw line. This was Jokic's 15th triple-double of the season, and he has since recorded his 16th with 34 points, 21 rebounds, and 12 assists in a 127-126 loss to the Orlando Magic on Saturday.

Not only are Jokic's triple-doubles and 50-point performances amazing, but the fact that he is carrying the Nuggets near the top of the West standings with Aaron Gordon, Christian Braun, and Cam Johnson sidelined is crazy to think about.

This is no longer a league where one player can simply dominate and single-handedly be responsible for his team's championship chances, yet that is what we are seeing with Jokic. As good as Jamal Murray can be, Jokic is the engine and the catalyst of the Nuggets' success.

It has become abundantly clear that he is leading this MVP race heading into 2026, and he is well on his way to becoming just the sixth player in NBA history to win the award at least four times in his career. Will Gilgeous-Alexander or anyone be able to catch Jokic in this race?

Right now, it's Jokic's to lose.

1. Nikola Jokic – Denver Nuggets

Previous ranking: #2

2025-26 season stats: 31 games, 29.9 points, 12.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 1.4 steals, 60.4 FG%, 44.0 3P%

Aside from averaging a triple-double on the season, Jokic continues to find new ways to leave everyone in awe every time he plays. His 56-point triple-double on Christmas was notable, as is his recent three-game stretch.

Despite Denver losing to the Dallas Mavericks and Orlando Magic in two of their last three games, Jokic has recorded 119 points, 44 rebounds, and 41 assists during this stretch. He is the first player to ever record at least 100 points, 40 rebounds, and 40 assists in a three-game stretch in NBA history.

Add this to the list of records and accomplishments owned by Jokic. The Nuggets star has done everything needed to win the minds and hearts of NBA MVP voters so far this year, and his performance on the biggest stage during Christmas has pushed him ahead of Gilgeous-Alexander.

2. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – Oklahoma City Thunder

Previous ranking: #1

2025-26 season stats: 31 games, 32.0 points, 6.4 assists, 4.8 rebounds, 1.5 steals, 55.6 FG%, 41.9 3P%

Make it 103 consecutive games now that Gilgeous-Alexander has scored at least 20 points in a game, as he continues to inch closer to Wilt Chamberlain's record of 126 consecutive games. At this rate, assuming he doesn't miss any games between now and then, Gilgeous-Alexander will have a chance to break this record on Feb. 12 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

While his streak of scoring 20-plus points is still intact, Gilgeous-Alexander's streak was put in jeopardy on Christmas Day against the San Antonio Spurs, who held him to a season-low 22 points. Although he recorded his 20th point of the game in the third quarter, Gilgeous-Alexander was held to just two points in the fourth quarter.

The Thunder have seemed to hit a little bit of a rough patch lately, resulting in smaller performances from Gilgeous-Alexander compared to what he has done earlier this season.

Despite Jokic's rise in the MVP race, Gilgeous-Alexander still appears to be at the forefront of voters' minds for the NBA MVP award, as he finished first in Tim Bontemps' straw poll on ESPN.

3. Luka Doncic – Los Angeles Lakers

Previous ranking: #3

2025-26 season stats: 23 games, 33.7 points, 8.6 assists, 8.3 rebounds, 1.6 steals, 46.2 FG%, 32.4 3P%

Luka Doncic missed another game this past week, which means he has missed seven of the Los Angeles Lakers' 30 games this season. He can only miss 10 more games in order to remain eligible for postseason awards and honors.

Although Doncic recorded 25 points and seven assists against the Houston Rockets on Christmas Day, it was not enough to overcome a 119-96 beatdown on their home floor. After the game, JJ Redick put his team on blast, and Doncic himself took ownership for the Lakers' lack of focus.

“Everyone has to give better effort, starting with me,” Doncic said, via Dan Wokie of The Athletic.

Doncic even said he wasn't sure what needed to change, but that something “needs to change” moving forward for the Lakers to perform at the championship level they hope to be at come time for the end of the regular season.

Since this awful loss at home, the Lakers bounced back with a 125-101 win against the Sacramento Kings, a game in which Doncic had 34 points, seven assists, and five rebounds. He continues to lead the league in scoring at 33.7 points per game entering 2026.

4. Jalen Brunson – New York Knicks

Previous ranking: #5

2025-26 season stats: 28 games, 29.5 points, 6.4 assists, 3.3 rebounds, 48.0 FG%, 38.0 3P%

There is really no denying that the New York Knicks are the best team in the Eastern Conference right now. Although the Detroit Pistons may have a better record, the Knicks are coming off their NBA Cup championship, and they have won 13 of their last 16 games, not including the NBA Cup.

New York is currently 15-2 in Madison Square Garden this season, the second-best home record in the NBA behind only the Oklahoma City Thunder, who are 15-1 at home.

Jalen Brunson has been the main catalyst behind the Knicks' success, and he is currently seventh in the NBA in scoring this season. As he continues to do MVP-like things late in games to lift his team to victory, Brunson will keep gaining attention in this MVP race.

How he performs against the San Antonio Spurs in the Knicks' final game of 2025, as well as how he plays against Detroit early in 2026, will influence his ranking in the MVP race.

5. Cade Cunningham – Detroit Pistons

Previous ranking: #4

2025-26 season stats: 29 games, 26.5 points, 9.6 assists, 6.3 rebounds, 1.5 steals, 46.2 FG%, 33.1 3P%

Cade Cunningham has taken a small step back in the NBA MVP race, but his numbers are still among the best in the league. It should not be shocking to see Cunningham start in the All-Star Game this season, especially since he is 12th in scoring and second in assists per game.

This past week, Cunningham played in all four of the Pistons' games, averaging 23.3 points, 12.3 assists, and 5.8 rebounds per game while shooting 54.1 percent from the floor. Only Cunningham and Jokic are averaging at least 25 points, nine assists, and six rebounds per game this season.

With two more double-doubles to his name, Cunningham now has 17 such performances under his belt this season. Cunningham and Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey are the only backcourt players in the league with at least 17 double-doubles.

Just missing the cut

6. Victor Wembanyama – San Antonio Spurs [Ranked No. 6 last week]

7. Jaylen Brown – Boston Celtics [Ranked No. 7 last week]

8. Anthony Edwards – Minnesota Timberwolves [Unranked last week]

9. Jalen Johnson – Atlanta Hawks [Ranked No. 8 last week]

10. Alperen Sengun – Houston Rockets [Ranked No. 9 last week]