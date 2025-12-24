The Denver Nuggets (21-8) are already down a couple of starters, and now they could be without offseason acquisition Cam Johnson following Tuesday night's 131-130 loss versus the Dallas Mavericks (12-19). The seventh-year forward suffered a knee sprain while coming down for a defensive rebound in the fourth quarter and did not return. He was in visible pain, causing many to worry about his condition.

Nuggets head coach David Adelman is only adding to fans' concern with his postgame comments. “Hopefully it’s better than it looked,” he told reporters, per ESPN's Tim MacMahon. Johnson will have an MRI to determine the severity of the injury.

Denver traded NBA champion Michael Porter Jr. and a 2032 first-round draft pick to the Brooklyn Nets to acquire the veteran sharpshooter, deeming him to be one of the new pieces the team needs to win another title. Johnson's prowess from 3-point range perfectly compliments franchise pillars Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, and he has been adjusting nicely to the Mile High City.

Article Continues Below

The No. 11 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft is averaging 11.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 30.9 minutes per contest, while shooting 46.2 percent from the field and a scorching-hot 42.3 percent from distance. The Nuggets currently reside in third place in the Western Conference, but they are only two-and-a-half games clear of sixth place. If this squad's injury problems do not subside, it could tumble down the standings in a hurry.

Denver guard Christian Braun is sidelined with an ankle sprain and forward Aaron Gordon is working his way back from a hamstring strain, so the team cannot endure much more misfortune before taking a significant step in the wrong direction. The Nuggets and their fans eagerly await word on Cam Johnson's injury status.