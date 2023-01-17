The North Carolina Tar Heels are having a tough 2022-23 college basketball season so far, but they got some good news recently with No. 2 2024 prospect Ian Jackson announcing his decision to commit to North Carolina basketball.

Jackson gave his personal reason why he decided to take his talents to Chapel Hill over the other schools that made an offer to him, saying that he simply felt a “connection” with North Carolina basketball head coach Hubert Davis (via Jeff BorzelloPaul Biancardi of ESPN).

“Just the family atmosphere,” Jackson said during an announcement on ESPNU. “It was way different than any other visit I’ve been on. Me and Davis had a real connection.”

North Carolina basketball is so far winning on the 2024 recruitment front. At the moment, the Tar Heels are positioned No. 1 by 247 Sports in its 2024 rankings, with North Carolina securing four total commitments to date, consisting of two 5-stars and a couple of 4-stars. Jackson joins previous 2024 recruits Elliot Cadeau, Drake Powell, and James Brown. Davis might not be done yet, so the Tar Heels could expect more top-tier 2024 recruits coming their way.

Apart from North Carolina basketball, Ian Jackson also got offers from other big-time programs like the Kentucky Wildcats, LSU Tigers, Arkansas Razorbacks, and Oregon Ducks. The Tar Heels are an established basketball program with a long history of winning and producing first-round NBA talents, and that’s the path Jackson is definitely looking to take after his stint in high school.

Jackson is a shooting guard who stands 6-4 and is a native of Bronx, New York.