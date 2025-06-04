The New York Knicks’ search for a new head coach continues to generate buzz following the firing of Tom Thibodeau on Tuesday. Among the latest names floated is former NBA point guard Rajon Rondo, who was suggested by ESPN analyst Jay Williams during Wednesday’s broadcast of Get Up.

Williams acknowledged that Rondo lacks formal head coaching experience but emphasized the respect Rondo commands across the league for his basketball IQ and leadership.

“I'm going to give a dark horse guys and I'm sure everybody's going to react to it because he has no head coaching experience,” Williams said. “But if you ask any NBA player how they feel about Rajon Rondo they always talk about how brilliant of an IQ that he has. And the fact that defensively, offensively he's great at building schemes on the fly. Ask Doc Rivers on those championship teams that he's won.”

Rondo, 38, retired from the NBA in 2024 after a 16-year career that included stints with the Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers, and several other franchises. He won two NBA championships — one with Boston in 2008 and another with the Lakers in 2020. His career accolades include four All-Star selections, an All-NBA Third Team nod, five All-Defensive Team honors, and multiple statistical titles, including three for assists and one for steals.

Rajon Rondo’s coaching interest resurfaces as Knicks weigh options after Tom Thibodeau’s firing

Williams noted Rondo’s potential value to the Knicks given his knowledge of the Eastern Conference and his potential to elevate Jalen Brunson’s game.

“I'm not saying he's going to win,” Williams added, “but I definitely think that's a name that people should consider to be an NBA head coach at this level because of his familiarity in the Eastern Conference and because of unlocking other guards in Jalen Brunson.”

Rondo has previously expressed interest in coaching but had postponed formal steps in that direction to focus on raising his children. He participated in training camp with Doc Rivers and the Milwaukee Bucks ahead of the 2024–25 season as a guest coach and was expected to remain around the team throughout the year.

Thibodeau was dismissed after five seasons with a 226–174 regular-season record and a 24–23 mark in the playoffs. His tenure included four playoff appearances and the franchise’s first Eastern Conference Finals berth since 2000. He previously served as an assistant under former Knicks coach Jeff Van Gundy from 1996 to 2001.

Van Gundy was also mentioned during Wednesday’s Get Up by ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, who suggested the Knicks should consider a potential reunion.

As the coaching search unfolds, Rondo joins a growing and varied list of candidates as the Knicks explore their next step.