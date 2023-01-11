The North Carolina Tar Heels took another punch in the stomach Tuesday night, as they lost to the Virginia Cavaliers in Charlottesville to the tune of a 65-58 score. The Hoos stopped the momentum of North Carolina basketball, which was coming off two wins in a row — both at Chapel Hill.

North Carolina basketball legend Tyler Hansbrough guested on The Field of 68 just after the Tar Heels got ambushed by the Cavaliers and one of the notable takes he made was about the Tar Heels’ struggles when away from the friendly confines of the Dean E. Smith Center.

“This team needs to figure out how to win on the road. That’s the next step,” Hansbrough said.

So far this season, North Carolina basketball is just 2-6 in games played outside of Chapel Hill. That includes four losses in true road games, the latest being their trip to Charlottesville. The losses have hurt the Tar Heels’ March Madness resume, though, they still have plenty of chances to atone for their losses and score bigger wins. One thing they can’t afford, though, is to lose to the disaster that is the Louisville Cardinals on the road this coming Saturday.

Against the Cavaliers, North Carolina basketball shot just 39.6 percent from the field. It got tougher for the Tar Heels to solve Virginia’s pack-line defense when they lost Armando Bacot to injury early in the contest. His status for this weekend’s game versus the Cardinals is up in the air, though, North Carolina should still be good enough to take care of business at KFC Yum! Center with or without their star big man.