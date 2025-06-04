FC 25 Update 15, also called the Season Finale Update, has arrived, making general gameplay improvements while using player feedback to improve Ultimate Team & Career Mode. Overall, the goal of the update is to continue to provide a better experience as always, but based on player feedback. So, according to EA Sports, these were areas that fans wanted to see fixed or improved. Then let's dive right in and see the FC 25 Season Finale Update Patch Notes.

FC 25 Update 15 – Season Finale Patch Notes

The #FC25 Season Finale Update is coming soon. 🎮 Gameplay Updates to Passing, Heading & Rush Out PlayStyle

5️⃣ Increasing max PlayStyle+ to 5

Overall, the main changes to FC 25 in its Season Finale Update Patch Notes include:

Gameplay – FC 25 Update 15 Season Finale Patch Notes

Moderately increased accuracy of Ground Passes for players with high Passing related Attributes.

Slightly reduced the rate of acceleration for goalkeepers with the Rush Out PlayStyle+.

Significantly reduced the rate of acceleration for goalkeepers with the Rush Out PlayStyle.

Slightly increased accuracy of contested and uncontested headers.

Ultimate Team – FC 25 Update 15 Season Finale Patch Notes

A new season and Premium Pass in Ultimate Team.

Increased the maximum number of PlayStyles+ UT Player Items can have up to five.

Updated Playstyle Evolution Consumables requirements (Season 8) In the Standard Ladder, the requirements for the Playstyle+ Evolutions will be: Max 95 OVR, Max 9 Playstyles, Max 3 Playstyle+. In the Premium Pass, the requirements for the Playstyle+ Evolutions will be: Max 96 OVR, Max 9 Playstyles, Max 3 Playstyle+.



Career – FC 25 Update 15 Season Finale Patch Notes

New Final Set of Live Points added

Updated Player Career ICON selection. Players can now choose the following icons: Birgit Prinz George Best Johan Cruyff Garrincha

Refreshed Career Mode UI for Fixtures and Results.

Refreshed the main menu with a festive celebration theme.

5v5 Youth Tournament now available in co-op up to four players (Manager Career)

While Driven Ground Passes remain the same, Ground Pass Accuracy for players with high Passing attributes has been increased. The idea here is that if a player has high attributes, and passing-related playstyles, then they should be a better passer in general.

Additionally, Goalies saw a few tweaks, especially those with the Rush Out Playstyle. With its reduced effectiveness, these goalies won't be as overpowered, giving players a more fair challenge when moving down the pitch.

Player Items in Ultimate Team can now have up to five PlayStyle+ in Ultimate Team. You can now gain up to five maximum new PlayStyle+ as rewards throughout Evolutions. Not every player will have multiple PlayStyle+, but expect to see the very best boast many at once.

Career Mode received a lot of love in this update. Players will now see a refreshed UI for Fixtures and Results, as well having 5v5 Youth Tournament co-op in Manager mode. Additionally, EA Sports added a new set of live points, enabling players to start from even more points in the season.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the FC 25 Update 15 Season Finale Patch Notes. We hope this update brings improvements fans wanted to see. And if not, the next FC game isn't far off. We expect to hear some details on the next EA FC game soon, so sit tight! But in the meantime, enjoy the newest update!

Furthermore, Season 8 of FC 25 drops this week, with new content for players to enjoy, along with new, earnable rewards. We look forward to trying it out when it launches this week!

