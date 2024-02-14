UNC fans took to social media following the upset loss.

The North Carolina Tar Heels had been one of the top teams in college basketball this season. They had been coming off a huge against rival Duke just a little over two weekends ago before falling in an upset loss to Clemson just this past week. North Carolina had regrouped against Miami this past weekend before stumbling yet again in an upset loss to Syracuse on Tuesday. Predictably, fans took to social media to convey their thoughts on UNC's most recent loss.

North Carolina L

I'm Straight pic.twitter.com/qYegxjnsUN — 𝒪𝓉𝒾𝓈 🫡 (@LadyVolFan91) February 14, 2024

North Carolina blew that cheese🤦🏽‍♂️ — Mamba🐍 (@RWilson_11) February 14, 2024

Losing to Clemson, Wake by 30 and Boston College the last 2 weeks leaving your season look like it’s dead just to turn around and beat #7 North Carolina and give you one last hope is the most Syracuse shit ever I can’t stand it lmfao pic.twitter.com/c5p9cbQw1w — Tyler J Terramiggi (@Tdot_Terramiggi) February 14, 2024

Surely North Carolina is undefeated since Armando Bacot said this! https://t.co/AC5wKhojGe pic.twitter.com/Qub6iLi4cY — John Lund (@lundinbridge) February 14, 2024

Syracuse to North Carolina's NCAA Tournament 1 seed hopes: pic.twitter.com/ICE32VtLpA — James Szuba (@JamesSzuba) February 14, 2024

The final score in Syracuse's upset win against North Carolina was 86-79. The Tar Heels were led by RJ Davis who scored 19 points. Cormac Ryan added 18 points and both Armando Bacot and Harrison Ingram scored 14 apiece. The Orange were led by NBA prospect Judah Mints who scored a game-high 25 points. JJ Starling added 23 points and Maliq Brown had 14.

The loss dropped North Carolina to 19-6 overall and 11-3 in Atlantic Coast Conference play. Just about one month ago, the Tar Heels had beaten Syracuse by a score of 103-67. That game was part of an eight game win streak that the Tar Heels began ACC play with.

Since then, North Carolina has gone 2-3 with losses to Georgia Tech, Clemson and Syracuse, all unranked teams. The Tar Heels had come into Tuesday's game ranked No. 7 in the country. At one point they had been as high as No. 3. Despite the loss, North Carolina is still clinging to a shot at possibly entering the NCAA Tournament as one of the four No. 1 seeds.