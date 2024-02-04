Tar Heels fans are fired up about the Blood Blood rivalry win.

The North Carolina basketball team won a stateside battle against the Duke Blue Devils on Friday night. Armando Bacot and Harrison Ingram helped propel the Tar Heels to a 93-84 victory over Duke's coveted squad. Now, North Carolina fans are living it up on social media after their team's effort.

North Carolina fans feel good about their team after an impressive win over Duke

Tar Heels fans are ecstatic about Friday night's marquee victory. Armando Bacot and Andrew Harrison's efforts were at the center of social media reactions. Most notably, an X user playfully compared the two to Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal:

Harrison Ingram and Armando Bacot tonight against Duke pic.twitter.com/UiSVsowRvE — Jacob Rhymer (@Rhymetime05) February 4, 2024

Bacot led the Tar Heels with 25 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists. His paint presence was a game-changer for North Carolina's offense. Meanwhile, Harrison Ingram notched a 25-point-13 rebound performance. The two stars would not make things easy for Duke's talented basketball squad.

The Blue Devils had four starters turn in double-digit scoring performances. However, they did not get as much production from the bench. Jared McCain led the team with 23 points and 11 assists, while Kyle Filipowksi finished with 22 points and five rebounds.

North Carolina's ACC win improved their record 18-4 and further solidified their No. 3 national ranking. The Tar Heels are on a mission to win the 2024 ACC title and make a deep March Madness run. If Armando Bacot and company can continue their impressive team play, they will have no problems.

Things will not get any easier for the squad, as they gear up for multiple conference matchups. Can the Tar Heels continue to dominate as top dogs on the East Coast?