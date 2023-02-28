The North Carolina Tar Heels extended their win streak to three games after taking care of business Monday night in Tallahassee. North Carolina basketball defeated the Seminoles on the road, 77-66, to improve to 19-11 overall this season and most importantly, avoid a crushing blow to their chances to make the NCAA tournament.

The Tar Heels leaned on their explosive outside shooting to come away with a victory versus the Seminoles.

Via Carolina Basketball Stats & Info:

“UNC made 14 of its 23 field goals from three-point range (60.9%). That is third-highest percentage in UNC history. Only higher were 2002 at Georgia Tech (14 of 21) and 1996 at Clemson (11 of 17).”

North Carolina basketball staved off the Seminoles’ comeback attempt in the second half with the help of their 3-point shooting. Outside of Armando Bacot, all Tar Heels starters knocked down at least three 3-pointers. Pete Nance, Leaky Black, RJ Davis, and Caleb Love combined for 12 of the Tar Heels’ total 3-point output, while Puff Johnson and Chandler Jackson each had a triple coming off the bench.

The Tar Heels defeated the No. 13 Virginia Cavaliers last Saturday in Chapel Hill for just North Carolina basketball’s first Quadrant 1 victory of the season and that achievement could have easily been outweighed by a loss to the Seminoles — a sub-200 NET team. Fortunately for North Carolina basketball, it brought a sharp outside shooting to Tallahassee. The Tar Heels entered the Florida State game averaging just 6.8 made threes per contest, but have knocked down a total of 24 triples in the last two outings.

North Carolina can get another Quadrant 1 win this coming Saturday when they host archrival Duke Blue Devils.