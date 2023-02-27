ESPN will feature the Atlantic Coastal Conference in the first game of Monday’s primetime college basketball double-header. The North Carolina Tar Heels (18-11) will visit the Florida State Seminoles (9-20) in an exciting matchup. The Seminoles look forward to next season while the Tar Heels try to keep tournament hopes alive. Check out our college basketball odds series for our North Carolina-Florida State prediction and pick.

The North Carolina Tar Heels have been sitting on the tournament bubble for some time and will need to win their last two games to cement their spot in March. They’ve notched two crucial wins in their last two games by beating Notre Dame and No. 6 Virginia. With a win tonight, they’ll play Duke in the final game of the regular season in a do-or-die situation. Their road starts tonight against the Seminoles.

The Florida State Seminoles will try to forget their poor season this year as they trail the bottom of the ACC standings. They haven’t been able to build on identity this season and lacked to make many games with top teams competitive. Their most impressive win of their season came last game with a win over No. 13 and rival Miami. They’ll hope to spoil more good fortunes as they take on the Tar Heels.

Here are the North Carolina-Florida State college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: North Carolina-Florida State Odds

North Carolina: -7.5 (-118)

Florida State: +7.5 (-104)

Over: 151.5 (-105)

Under: 151.5 (-115)

How To Watch North Carolina vs. Florida State

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN App, fuboTV

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:0o p.m. PT

Why North Carolina Could Cover The Spread

North Carolina has a lot to play for and as a team returning from a championship run last year, not making the tournament would be a devastating blow for a solid team. They’ve gone up and down this season but have made the most of opportunities against good teams. Armando Bacot continues to lead them in scoring and in anchoring the paint. Leaky Black and Pete Nance have been exceptionally good these last few games, look for them to continue their hot shooting.

North Carolina will have to reverse some road trends in order to cover this spread. They’re 9-20 ATS overall and only 1-9 ATS as the away team. They haven’t been win road games either, going just 3-7 overall. The Tar Heels are shooting poorly from three at only 30%, so they’ll have to find open shots and hope they can see some fall to cover a wide spread by their standards.

Why Florida State Could Cover The Spread

Florida State hasn’t done many things well this season, but they continue to play with grit and hang around games for long enough to have a chance. They’d like to convert on those chances in their last two games as they look forward to next season. They rallied from a 25-point deficit to come back and beat Miami in their last game. Matthew Cleveland hit a huge buzzer-beater that lifted the Seminoles and gave them a ton of confidence heading into this one.

Florida State has just a 5-10 overall record at home this season, but they’ve been able to cover those games at an 8-7 rate. As a team, they shoot better from three than their opponents tonight, but will have to bring their turnover total down from 12 per game. If the Seminoles can hang in and keep this game close, they’ll have a great chance at covering the spread.

Final North Carolina-Florida State Prediction & Pick

This is a pivotal game for North Carolina and they’ll be playing with their season on the line. FSU doesn’t have much left to play for, but their last win will give them the confidence to go out here and spoil the Tar Heels’ season. I think the Seminoles will keep this game close, but North Carolina is the pick to win. Perhaps throw their spread in a teaser as I expect this to be close.

Final North Carolina-Florida State Prediction & Pick: North Carolina Tar Heels -7.5 (-118)